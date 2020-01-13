Premios Oscar 2020: conocé todos los nominados

Finalmente hoy lunes 13 de enero, salió a la luz la lista oficial de nominados para los Premios Oscar 2020. El próximo 9 de febrero el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles se vestirá de gala para recibir a las estrellas de Hollywood y se darán a conocer los nombres de los ganadores.

Los favoritos

El Joker con 11 candidaturas.

1917, también con 11 nominaciones.

Seguidas por Once Upon a Time in Hollywood con 10 nombramientos

Igualmente, con 10 postulaciones, The Irishman

Los nominados

Bong Joon Ho con Parasite consiguió seis nominaciones, incluyendo mejor película, director y guión.

Antonio Banderas como Mejor Actor por su papel en la aclamada Dolor y gloria de Pedro Almodóvar. Lo acompañan en la categoría Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

A pesar del esfuerzo por la diversificación, esta vez las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la categoría de mejor directora.

Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story, Parasite, Marriage Story y 1917 compiten por la Mejor Película este año.

La lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2020

Mejor película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Woman

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Sam Mendes - 1917

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Actriz protagónica

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saorise Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Actor protagónico

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Actor de reparto

Brad Pitt - nce Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Actriz de reparto

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Fotografía

1917 - Roger Deakins

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

Película Extranjera

Parasite - Corea del Sur

Pain and Glory - España

Corpus Christi - Polonia

Honeyland - Macedonia

Les Miserables - Francia

Película de animación

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documental

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje documental

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Maquillaje y peinado

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Canción original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Diseño de producción

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mejor Edición

Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker

El irlandés - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Jinmo Yang

Guión original

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Guión adaptado

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor edición de sonido

Ford vs. Ferrari

1917

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejores efectos especiales

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor película corta de animación

Daughter

Hair Love”

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Mejor película corta de acción real

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Mejor banda sonora

1917 - Thomas Newman

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

Little Woman - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker - John Williams

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir