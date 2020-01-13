Premios Oscar 2020: conocé todos los nominados

Finalmente hoy lunes 13 de enero, salió a la luz la lista oficial de nominados para los Premios Oscar 2020. El próximo 9 de febrero el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles se vestirá de gala para recibir a las estrellas de Hollywood y se darán a conocer los nombres de los ganadores.
Los favoritos
El Joker con 11 candidaturas.
1917, también con 11 nominaciones.
Seguidas por Once Upon a Time in Hollywood con 10 nombramientos
Igualmente, con 10 postulaciones, The Irishman
Los nominados
Bong Joon Ho con Parasite consiguió seis nominaciones, incluyendo mejor película, director y guión.
Antonio Banderas como Mejor Actor por su papel en la aclamada Dolor y gloria de Pedro Almodóvar. Lo acompañan en la categoría Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
A pesar del esfuerzo por la diversificación, esta vez las mujeres quedaron excluidas de la categoría de mejor directora.
Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story, Parasite, Marriage Story y 1917 compiten por la Mejor Película este año.
La lista completa de nominados a los premios Oscar 2020
Mejor película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Woman
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Todd Phillips - Joker
Sam Mendes - 1917
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Actriz protagónica
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saorise Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Actor protagónico
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Actor de reparto
Brad Pitt - nce Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Actriz de reparto
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Fotografía
1917 - Roger Deakins
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto
Joker - Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
Película Extranjera
Parasite - Corea del Sur
Pain and Glory - España
Corpus Christi - Polonia
Honeyland - Macedonia
Les Miserables - Francia
Película de animación
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documental
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje documental
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Maquillaje y peinado
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Canción original
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Diseño de producción
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Edición
Ford v Ferrari - Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker
El irlandés - Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
Joker - Jeff Groth
Parasite - Jinmo Yang
Guión original
1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out - Rian Johnson
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Guión adaptado
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
Joker - Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women - Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor edición de sonido
Ford vs. Ferrari
1917
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejores efectos especiales
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor película corta de animación
Daughter
Hair Love”
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor película corta de acción real
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor banda sonora
1917 - Thomas Newman
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
Little Woman - Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker - John Williams
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir