Revelaron todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

Se confirmaron todos los nominados, categoría por categoría, a la 78va edición de los Globos de Oro, que este año se celebrarán de manera virtual.
Los ganadores se conocerán en la ceremonia que se celebrará el 28 de este mes, con Amy Poehler y Tina Fey como anfitriones desde Nueva York y Los Ángeles.
Las series The Crown, con seis candidaturas; Schitt’s Creek, con cinco, y Ozark, con cuatro, lideraron las nominaciones de los premios organizados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).
En tanto, el drama de época Mank, con seis candidaturas, y The Trial of the Chicago 7, con cinco menciones, ambas películas de Netflix, son las favoritas de la pantalla grande.
Todos los nominados
Mejor película dramática
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película cómica o musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Mejor director
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
David Fincher - Mank
Chloé Zhao -Nomadland
Regina King -One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin -The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor actor en un rol dramático
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Mejor actriz en un rol dramático
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs Billie
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Mejor actor de comedia o musical
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Dev Patel - Personal History of David Copperfield
Mejor actriz de comedia o musical
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helena Zengel - News of the World
Mejor guión
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton - The Father
Jack Fincher - Mank
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Mejor banda sonora
Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson - Tenet
James Newton Howard - News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - Soul
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Mank
Mejor canción original
“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — The Life Ahead
Música de: Diane Warren
Letra de: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
“SPEAK NOW” — One Night in Miami
Música de: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Letra de: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
“TIGRESS & TWEED” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Música de: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Letra de: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
“FIGHT FOR YOU” — Judas and the Black Messiah
Música de: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II
Letra de: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
“HEAR MY VOICE” — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Música de: Daniel Pemberton
Letra de : Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
Mejor película animada
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor película en lenguaje extranjero
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Mejor drama televisivo
The Mandalorian
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
Mejor comedia televisiva
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox
Mejor actor de serie dramática
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O’Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Al Pacino - Hunters
Mejor actriz de serie dramática
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Mejor actor de serie cómica
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Mejor actriz de serie cómica
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Mejor actor principal de miniserie o película para televisión
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
Mejor actriz principal de miniserie o película para televisión
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons- Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched