Revelaron todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

Se confirmaron todos los nominados, categoría por categoría, a la 78va edición de los Globos de Oro, que este año se celebrarán de manera virtual.

Los ganadores se conocerán en la ceremonia que se celebrará el 28 de este mes, con Amy Poehler y Tina Fey como anfitriones desde Nueva York y Los Ángeles.

Las series The Crown, con seis candidaturas; Schitt’s Creek, con cinco, y Ozark, con cuatro, lideraron las nominaciones de los premios organizados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA).

En tanto, el drama de época Mank, con seis candidaturas, y The Trial of the Chicago 7, con cinco menciones, ambas películas de Netflix, son las favoritas de la pantalla grande.

Todos los nominados

Mejor película dramática

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor película cómica o musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor director

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank

Chloé Zhao -Nomadland

Regina King -One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin -The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor actor en un rol dramático

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Mejor actriz en un rol dramático

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs Billie

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Dev Patel - Personal History of David Copperfield

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World

Mejor guión

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton - The Father

Jack Fincher - Mank

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat - The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson - Tenet

James Newton Howard - News of the World

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - Soul

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Mank

Mejor canción original

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — The Life Ahead

Música de: Diane Warren

Letra de: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“SPEAK NOW” — One Night in Miami

Música de: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Letra de: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Música de: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Letra de: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — Judas and the Black Messiah

Música de: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II

Letra de: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Música de: Daniel Pemberton

Letra de : Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

Mejor película animada

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor película en lenguaje extranjero

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Mejor drama televisivo

The Mandalorian

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched

Mejor comedia televisiva

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

The Undoing

Small Axe

Unorthodox

Mejor actor de serie dramática

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O’Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Al Pacino - Hunters

Mejor actriz de serie dramática

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Mejor actor de serie cómica

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Mejor actriz de serie cómica

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy - Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Mejor actor principal de miniserie o película para televisión

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True

Mejor actriz principal de miniserie o película para televisión

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen’s Gambit

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Mejor actor de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

John Boyega - Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Dan Levy - Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons- Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon - Ratched