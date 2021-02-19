Noticias a las 13 por CNN Radio Mendoza del 19 de febrero

El noticiero de CNN Radio Mendoza 91.7 se emite de lunes a viernes de 13 a 13.30.
Con un inconfundible estilo, Belén López Grillo y Daniel Bressan te cuentan el acontecer diario de Mendoza, Argentina y el mundo.
Con veracidad y calidad de datos, se busca que el oyente tenga una fuente confiable de información, contexto y análisis.
- SERVICIOS:
. Pronóstico para HOY y los próximos días.
. Estado de los Pasos Fronterizos.
.Tránsito de la Municipalidad de Capital.
. Cortes de luz programados para mañana
. Información cambiaria.
. DEFINEN LOS PROTOCOLOS PARA LA VUELTA A CLASES, Ulpiano Suarez, intendente de Ciudad.
. PARITARIAS DOCENTES A NIVEL NACIONAL, Laura Espeche, dirigente SUTE.
. DETALLES DEL CRONOGRAMA DE VACUNACIÓN A DOCENTES, Ester Linco Lorca, secretaria general de SADOP.
. MENDOZA RECIBIÓ LAS DOSIS PARA VACUNAR A ADULTOS MAYORES EN GERIÁTRICOS, Raúl Rogel , asociación mendocina de establecimientos gerentológicos.
. INFORME DIARIO COVID -19
. MILEI Y ESPERT DE CAMPAÑA EN MENDOZA, José Luis Rosales, dirigente Partido Demócrata, José Luis Espert y Omar De Marchi.
. LEY DE ALQUILERES: DESDE MARZO SE DEBEN REGISTRAR LOS CONTRATOS EN LA AFIP, Estanislao Puelles Millán, cámara de corredores inmobiliarios.
. ACUSAN A LAS GRANDES MARCAS DE DESABASTECIMIENTO, José Luis Ramón, diputado nacional.
. LOS PRECIOS MAYORISTAS SUBIERON 5,6% EN ENERO Y PRESIONAN A LOS MINORISTAS. José Vargas , economista.
. REGRESA EL HORARIO CORRIDO EN COMERCIOS DE CIUDAD, Adrián Alín , CeciTyS.
. TRABAJADORES DE PEDIDOS YA RECLAMARON EN PLENO CENTRO MENDOCINO POR MEJORAS EN LAS TARIFAS. Daniel , repartidor.
. LA UNIÓN FRUTIHORTÍCOLA RECHAZA EL DOCUMENTO DE TRÁNSITO VEGETAL, Omar Carrasco titular de la Unión Frutihortícola Argentina.
. PROPONEN UN PLAN PARA LOS DESTINATARIOS DE PLANES Y ASIGNACIONES, Omar de Marchi, diputado nacional.
. LA ASOCIACION CIVIL INFANCIA POR MÁS JUSTICIA RECLAMA POR LOS DERECHOS DE LOS NIÑOS, Jorge, representante.
. JUBILADOS Y RETIRADOS DE LA POLICÍA RECLAMAN POR ADICIONALES NO REMUNERATIVOS, Héctor Pelayes, sub-oficial retirado.
. LUJAN FESTEJA SU VENDIMIA DE MANERA PRESENCIAL, Sebastián Bragagnolo, intendente.