Noticias a las 13 por CNN Radio Mendoza del 19 de febrero

Te presentamos el programa de información de la emisora líder en noticias en Mendoza

Por Redacción

El noticiero de CNN Radio Mendoza 91.7 se emite de lunes a viernes de 13 a 13.30.

Con un inconfundible estilo, Belén López Grillo y Daniel Bressan te cuentan el acontecer diario de Mendoza, Argentina y el mundo.

Con veracidad y calidad de datos, se busca que el oyente tenga una fuente confiable de información, contexto y análisis.

 

 

- SERVICIOS:
. Pronóstico para HOY y los próximos días. 
. Estado de los Pasos Fronterizos.
.Tránsito de la Municipalidad de Capital.
. Cortes de luz programados para mañana
. Información cambiaria.

. DEFINEN LOS PROTOCOLOS PARA LA VUELTA A CLASES, Ulpiano Suarez, intendente de Ciudad.
. PARITARIAS DOCENTES A NIVEL NACIONAL, Laura Espeche, dirigente SUTE.
. DETALLES DEL CRONOGRAMA DE VACUNACIÓN A DOCENTES, Ester Linco Lorca, secretaria general de SADOP.
. MENDOZA RECIBIÓ LAS DOSIS PARA VACUNAR A ADULTOS MAYORES EN GERIÁTRICOS, Raúl Rogel , asociación mendocina de establecimientos gerentológicos.
. INFORME DIARIO COVID -19
. MILEI Y ESPERT DE CAMPAÑA EN MENDOZA, José Luis Rosales, dirigente Partido Demócrata, José Luis Espert y Omar De Marchi.
. LEY DE ALQUILERES: DESDE MARZO SE DEBEN REGISTRAR LOS CONTRATOS EN LA AFIP, Estanislao Puelles Millán, cámara de corredores inmobiliarios.
. ACUSAN A LAS GRANDES MARCAS DE DESABASTECIMIENTO, José Luis Ramón, diputado nacional.
. LOS PRECIOS MAYORISTAS SUBIERON 5,6% EN ENERO Y PRESIONAN A LOS MINORISTAS. José Vargas , economista.
. REGRESA EL HORARIO CORRIDO EN COMERCIOS DE CIUDAD, Adrián Alín , CeciTyS.
. TRABAJADORES DE PEDIDOS YA RECLAMARON EN PLENO CENTRO MENDOCINO POR MEJORAS EN LAS TARIFAS. Daniel , repartidor.
. LA UNIÓN FRUTIHORTÍCOLA RECHAZA EL DOCUMENTO DE TRÁNSITO VEGETAL, Omar Carrasco titular de la Unión Frutihortícola Argentina.
. PROPONEN UN PLAN PARA LOS DESTINATARIOS DE PLANES Y ASIGNACIONES, Omar de Marchi, diputado nacional.
. LA ASOCIACION CIVIL INFANCIA POR MÁS JUSTICIA RECLAMA POR LOS DERECHOS DE LOS NIÑOS, Jorge, representante.
. JUBILADOS Y RETIRADOS DE LA POLICÍA RECLAMAN POR ADICIONALES NO REMUNERATIVOS, Héctor Pelayes, sub-oficial retirado.
. LUJAN FESTEJA SU VENDIMIA DE MANERA PRESENCIAL, Sebastián Bragagnolo, intendente.

