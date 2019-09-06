Argentina located lately in a world ranking of happiness

The global consultant Ipsos unveiled a new ranking developed on the happiest countries in the world, where Argentina was in the last place.

The document is entitled "Happiness is regressing in the world", which shows that two thirds of adults worldwide (64%), in 28 countries, are considered happy. Globally, the prevalence of happiness has dropped six points from 70% in 2018.

Meanwhile, it is still three points higher than in March 2017 (61%), but 13 points below its 77% level in December 2011.

According to the survey, happiness is more widespread in Australia and Canada (both with 86% of adults describing themselves as "very" or "quite" happy), followed by China and Britain (both 83%) and France (80%) On the contrary, only a minority of adults in Argentina (34%), Spain (46%) and Russia (47%) say they are happy.

The countries with the highest incidence of adults who consider themselves very happy are Canada (29%), Australia, Saudi Arabia and India (28% each), followed by Great Britain and the United States (27% each). Those with the highest proportion of adults who say they are not happy are Argentina (19%), Turkey (14%) and Japan (11%).