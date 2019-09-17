Netflix announced the end of 15 of its series

Netflix has long since ceased to be a simple online series catalog to also become a producer of original strips.

Today, the platform produces dozens of series a year not only in the United States, but also in other countries. Many of these productions end up being a real failure and are quickly canceled; but this time Netflix surprised by announcing the end of 15 of his strips, many of them very successful.

Obviously, not all of these productions will be canceled for failure, some simply reach their epilogue and others could even be relaunched on other platforms.

The series that will have or have already had their last season on Netflix are: Dark, Lucifer, Designated Survivor, Tuca & Bertie, 13 Reasons Why, Chambers, Travelers, Friends From College, Fuller House, She's Gotta Have It, The Ranch, The Rain , Trinckets, Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

The end of Dark

Of the 15 series that announced its end, Dark is probably the one that most people will miss. The German science fiction blockbuster premiered its second season this year, which will be the penultimate. Netflix confirmed that Dark will have a third installment of episodes that will end the story. They would arrive in 2020. The series has not been a failure, but quite the opposite; for that reason, the decision to finish it is of the scriptwriters.

The end of Lucifer

Another of the popular strips that have little time left to live is Lucifer. The series was originally released on Fox in 2016 and, after a cancellation in the third season, was acquired by Netflix, which extended the story for two more seasons. The fifth and final installment will have 16 chapters and will be available in 2020.

The end of 13 Reasons Why

One of Netflix's most successful teen creations also has an end in sight. Although it seemed that 13 Reasons Why was going to have only one season, the unexpected popularity of the series based on Jay Asher's eponymous novel prompted the platform to make new chapters. The third season was recently launched and there will be a fourth, but it will be the last. The series would end with the graduation of Liberty High students.

The endings of Jessica Jones and The Punisher

The contract between Netflix and Marvel came to an end after the comic company was bought by Disney, which will now produce brand series for its own platform. Jessica Jones and The Punisher are the two series that remained unfinished after this agreement.