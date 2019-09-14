Donald Trump confirmed the death of Bin Laden's son

The American president, Donald Trump, confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden considered as his heir at the head of the jihadist organization Al Qaida, whose death had been reported by US media at the end of July.

"Hamza bin Laden, the senior head of Al Qaida and son of Osama bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the United States in the Afghanistan / Pakistan region," Trump said in a statement.

"The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives Al Qaida of his authority and his symbolic connection with his father but also weakens important operational activities of the group," he added.

"Hamza bin Laden planned and worked with various terrorist groups," the US president also said.

At the end of August, Defense Secretary Mark Esper was the first American official to express himself publicly about the death of Hamza bin Laden.

When asked in an interview if the jihadist leader had died, he replied: "I understand that."

But he refused to expand on the subject. "I don't have details. And if I had them, I'm not sure I could share them with you," said the Pentagon chief.

According to information published at the end of July by The New York Times, the death of Hamza Ben Laden occurred during the last two years.