Provolo case: what are Corradi, Corbacho and Gómez accused of?

In the information provided by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the beginning of the trial in the Próvolo case, it was possible to know what the accusations are for each of the accused.

In the case of Horacio Corbacho, a 59-year-old priest, he is accused of “sexual abuse with carnal access in an ideal contest with severely outrageous sexual abuse for being a minister of worship; simple sexual abuse aggravated by being the guardian; Seriously outrageous sexual abuse for being committed against a child under 18 and corruption of aggravated minors by the guardian.

As for Nicola Corradi, an 83-year-old Italian priest, he will be tried for “sexual abuse with carnal access in an ideal contest with severely outrageous sexual abuse for being a minister of worship; Seriously outrageous sexual abuse due to his guardian status and for having been committed to count two or more persons and a child under 18 years of age corruption of minors for being the coexisting author and guardian; sexual abuse with carnal access in an ideal contest with severely outrageous abuse and sexual abuse with carnal access for being a recognized minister of worship or not participating necessary ”.

Finally, Armando Gómez, 49 years old and former employee, the Court must judge him for “simple sexual abuse in a real contest; severely outrageous sexual abuse; corruption of minors; sexual abuse with carnal access in an ideal contest and sexual abuse with severely outrageous carnal access aggravated by being committed to two or more people”.

The trial will continue on Tuesday when the first witnesses appear (there will be seven in total and four of them are victims) and it takes place in Room 4 of the Collegiate Criminal Court.