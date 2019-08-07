As an impromptu recipe, the cuisine of the international system worries. The amount of ingredients continues to grow and it is known that they do not combine.

The well-known conflicts that the United States is carrying out (North Korea, Venezuela, Syria, China and Russia, among others) begin to add powerful regional or internal problems that increasingly complicate the foreign policy agendas of nations. The incredible interdependence achieved by world trade and globalization leads us to a situation in which the problems of a remote province in the far east make waves and bathe all the world coasts.

India - Pakistan

The Indo-Pakistani problem itches sharply. India has decided to carry out a constitutional reform that modifies the special status of the Kashmir region, historically in dispute with the neighboring state of Pakistan. Specifically revoked article 370 that granted a degree of autonomy to the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, both of Muslim majority. It is necessary to remember that India and Pakistan are two states that possess nuclear arsenals and are experiencing skirmishes on the border. It is also important to remember that part of the region is managed by China.

We must add that the area crosses Chinese and Russian interests (the first are Pakistani allies, the second from India) and that Pakistan is a US guarantor for the resolution of the war in Afghanistan we have to conclude that the containment of this phenomenon. A conflict over Kashmir could weaken the Sino-Russian alliance and its armed forces, such as the BRICS that begins to break apart with the arrival of Bolsonaro and its almost extreme alignment with the United States.

China - Hong Kong

China, on the other hand, continues to measure the superpower suit in the face of protests in Hong Kong, the wayward island. The claims that were initiated by the attempt to allow extraditions to the continent begin to expand and take on an independentist character. With the local administration tied hands because of their own disability and representation problems; and with China studying how to suppress a situation without proving authoritarian, it is very likely that we will enter into an impasse situation. But that the prominence of the situation rests with young people promises radicalization.

China has already stated that it will not allow external interference, directly speaking to the United Kingdom that it is presented as guarantor of the 1997 agreement that protected the island from the system that governs mainland China. In addition, he sent a message to Australia, South Korea and Japan for the probable installation of US missiles in their territories. While China published its white Defense book in which it speaks of a passive position regarding its armed potential; The leading role assigned to her by her own conditions puts her in a situation where confronting the status quo is inescapable.

The United Kingdom, lost in its own Brexit labyrinth, also begins to give clear signals that, once outside the Union, it promises to tighten its positions and bend to Trump's agenda: greater pressure on the Russian Federation; join naval missions in the Strait of Hormuz to counter Iran; and, as we mentioned, take a clear position on Hong Kong.

Russia

Russia is still in force at the time of the big headlines. With the unilateral departure by the United States of the INF treaty regulating short and medium range missiles; Putin almost augurs a new nuclear arms race. Russia is not very happy with the situation: being part of the treaty put her in a symbolic state of parity with the United States and today she can be forced to reorder her economy in order not to lose that relationship. Militarizing its economy is the last thing that suits the federation that has long seen signs of recession on the horizon.

Not to be outdone, Russia also adds new tensions with Japan when conducting military exercises in the Kuril Islands, in dispute after the end of World War II.

In short, something smells bad in global cuisine.