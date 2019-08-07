 The shares of Argentine companies in Wall Street fall again
The instability is in the framework of the trade war between China and the United States

imagen
Por Redacción

The leading actions of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange fell 1.12% this noon, with the S&P Merval indicator at 40,854.24 points, while the roles of Argentine companies listed in New York were once again recording losses.

The Mirgor company papers decreased 3.69%, followed by those of Cablevisión Holding with a decrease of 2.68%; the Galicia Financial Group fell 2.15%; the Sociedad Financiero de Valores Sociedad Anónima was down 1.92%.

The world markets had lowered their levels of nervousness on Tuesday after a more moderate rhetoric by the United States around the trade war with China offered some relief to investors.

This Tuesday returned some nervousness because of the uncertainty framework generated by the commercial war, so that financial capitals showed risk aversion and the currencies of emerging countries felt a partial impact.

Among the companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the French Bank's papers fell 2.1%; Macro Bank lost 1.7%; and Supervielle Bank was down 3.4%.

