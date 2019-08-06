Ayumapp: an application to assist people in street situations

"I am 17 years old and I made a free application to help people in street situations," begins the post of Tadeo Donegana, a young man from Buenos Aires who believes in solidarity at first sight.

This is Ayumapp, developed with the aim of providing its users with an interactive map where they can add and view markers from anywhere in the world, to help people in street situations.

The main purpose is that more and more people join the collaborative network, add markers locating people in critical situations, and then be able to help another user to see that marker and make a donation.

"Not long ago, I saw on television that a man in a street situation had died in Buenos Aires. I don't know why that news came to me and made me think about that event," Tadeo said in a video.

When he became aware of the situation, he said he first inquired to see if there were technologies or applications that help those who need it most, "and no, there was nothing. That's why I decided to create Ayumapp," he summarized.

It also explains that this solidary bridge can be created with children, the elderly, pets or people with disabilities.

The application is available for the Android system and is downloaded using Google Play.