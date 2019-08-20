The new features of the Spotify Family Plan

The Spotify Family Plan turns 5 and now presents new features that make it much more attractive. These changes will be made but without price increases, something that was feared by users: it will continue to cost 149 pesos.

This Spotify Family Plan is one of the most chosen by Argentines because it can be used by many users, who are invited by the account holder. The popularity is due to the fact that they are used by several members of a family that lives under the same roof, or by 'false families' that are made up of friends who come together in groups and divide the cost of the service.

Spotify: new features

They were announced by the firm in the last hours and have to do with the control of the content to minors and playlists 'mix'.

Parental control

This is one of the most requested tools that will allow the Plan holder to control the explicit content settings of the rest of the users of the account.

Family hub

Plan managers may make changes in everything that has to do with the subscription and its members.

Family mix

This is an exclusive playlist for members. It will have the name of 'Family Mix': it is a compendium of the most popular songs of the group members.

The needs of Spotify

The world's most popular music on demand platform must report to its investors after the recent exit of the stock market. That is why it is sought to add new features that make it more attractive for new paid users, which is where the company has its highest income.