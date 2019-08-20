Peaky Blinders: the creator announced what the end of the series will be like

At the end of the month, the long-awaited fifth season of Peaky Blinders will be premiered on BBC and, to calm the fans' wishes, Steven Knight, creator of the series, continues to reveal details of the story.

A few days ago, the fiction writer also admitted that Peaky Blinders will have at least two more seasons.

And now, Knight told how much time the series will come. "I know that the main outcome of everything will be the beginning of World War II. I know how it will end and what scene it will be. On any trip the most important thing is to know where you are going, where you are going. But in the way you can do whatever you want", he revealed.

"The ambition was always to reach World War II, if we ever got there or not, I never knew it," added the writer, who also said: "I hoped there was enough air and screen time. Just I wanted to follow a family between the two wars, that the story began at the end of one and ended at the beginning of the other. It is not a strict pattern, the accuracy of those years does not limit us much, but I find the time fascinating. what made us be as we are now".

On the other hand, in the interview he gave to Birmingham Press Club, Steven Knigth explained that the traumatic experience of Thomas Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) in World War I was what triggered the whole rhythm of the series. "From the beginning I worked with the idea that we accompanied a character who was basically dead, totally changed by another. That is Tommy. When we look at what it was like before the war, we see that he had ideals, that he worked with horses ... It's something colic. Then, World War I came and destroyed all that completely", he said.