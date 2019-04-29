Un chimpancé maneja Instagram mejor que muchos humanos
El simio busca, selecciona y reproduce videos, aparta lo que no le gusta y mueve sus dedos con una habilidad maravillosa
El cuidador del animal compartió un video donde se lo ve chimpancé explorar Instagram igual que un humano promedio.
Mike Holston (@therealtarzan) publicó la grabación en su cuenta de esta red social, donde el público compartió sus comentarios llenos de asombro por la habilidad del primate.
Las imágenes ya superan el millón y medio de reproducciones.
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ 🌎 @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️
