Impresionantes platos saludables de una mamá para su hijo
Entre sus creaciones se encuentran muchos personajes de Disney
Mayormente, la comida es una de las tareas más difíciles con las que se enfrentan los papás. Esta mamá australiana ha convertido sus platos en famosos dibujos animados comestibles para acaparar el interés de su hijo.
Laleh Mohmedi se iluminó cuando cocinó unas tortitas con forma de león para que a su hijo le resultasen más atractivas. Al Jacob le gustó la idea y esto hizo que su madre siguiera realizando maravillosos platos decorados.
MAMA COCO from COCO Mash potato, vermicelli noodles, purple cabbage, shrimp, white tortilla wrap, tomato Mama Coco reminds me so much of my naneh - the most kindest, selfless person I ever knew- not a single bad bone in her body. My naneh lived with us growing up, she would walk me to school, cook the most delicious meals and would tell the most amazing stories before bed- my favourite - Shangool, mangool hepeh angoor. As I got older, life got in the way and I visited her less and less. After a few years my naneh moved back to Iran where she eventually developed dementia. Even through this dementia when I would talk to her she would still remember my voice and call me her Zanboor 🐝 Every year I would tell myself - this year would be the year that I would go visit her in Iran- but again life got in the way and I never did. 😔 To this day my biggest regret was not travelling overseas to see her one last time before she passed. I miss her smell, I miss her voice, I miss her. 😔 If you are lucky enough to have a grandparent still alive- pick up the phone - call them, visit them as they don't have much longer on this earth and one day you will regret it- just like me. They say everyone has a guardian angel and I know my naneh is mine. This one is for you Naneh, I love you Love your Zanboor ❤️🐝 . . . Stone: #neolith Beton from @cdkstone #grandma #grandparents #love #foodart #disney #coco #pixar #mamacoco #whpfavoritecolor
Una publicación compartida de LALEH MOHMEDI (@jacobs_food_diaries) el
Laleh ha subido fotos de algunos de sus mejores elaboarciones a las redes sociales y se dio cuenta de que no era algo que solo le había gustado a su hijo. Miles de personas apreciaron su arte y lo convirtieron en viral. A día de hoy supera los 160.000 seguidores.
"Jacob decide a qué personajes quiere comerse. Tiene muchos libros de Disney y elige también personajes de la televisión", dijo la mujer.
FLOWER, THUMPER & BAMBI Assortment of toast 🌸🌼Check out our instastories to see a close up of the creations! 🌸🌼 Placed on Neolith stone from @cdkstone . . . . . #bambi #toast #toastart #foodart #disney #d23babybracket
Una publicación compartida de LALEH MOHMEDI (@jacobs_food_diaries) el
Los alimentos más utilizados por Laleh suelen ser col rizada, salmón, semillas de chía, arroz y papas. Sin duda una forma divertida de ayudar a comer a los más pequeños de un manera más saludable.
Kicking off #valentines week with the most beautiful couple to hit our screens 😍😭 CARL & ELLIE from UP Chicken, mash potato, bread, lettuce, noodles Tag someone you want to grow old with ❤️ Stone: Neolith Beton from @cdkstone . . . . #whp #valentinesday #carlandellie #kale #USA #UK #disney #foodstyling #foodart#foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #happyandhealthy#glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments#colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed#foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #kidsfoodart #disneyfood #pixar #love
Una publicación compartida de LALEH MOHMEDI (@jacobs_food_diaries) el
