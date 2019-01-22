Cargando...
La película Roma arrasó en las nominaciones para el Oscar
Por Redacción
La Academia de Hollywood anunció este martes los nominados al premio Oscar y la mexicana 'Roma' se llevó muchas nominaciones.
Nominaciones de la película Roma:
- mejor película extranjera
- mejor película
- mejor director
- actriz de reparto
- actriz principal
Todos los nominados al Oscar 2019:
Mejor película
- Black Panther
- BlackkKlansman
- Green Book
- Roma
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favorite
- A Star is Born
- Vice
Mejor director
- Spike Lee – BlackKlansman
- Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
- Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
- Adam McKay – Vice
- Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favorite
Mejor actriz
- Yalitzia Aparicio – Roma
- Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
- Glenn Close – The Wife
- Olivia Colman – The Favorite
- Melissa McCarthy -Can you ever forgive me?
Mejor actor
- Christian Bale – Vice
- Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
- Willian Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
- Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Amy adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Rachael Weiz, The Favorite
Mejor actor de reparto
- Mahersha Ali – Green Book
- Richard E. Grant – Can you Ever Forgive Me?
- Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman
- Sam Rockwell – Vice
- Sam Elliot – A Star is Born
Mejor película extranjera
- Roma – México
- Capernaum – Lebanon
- Cold War – Polonia
- Never Look Away – Germany
- Shoplifters – Japan
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- One Small Step
- Late Afternoon
- Weekends
Mejor documental
- Free Solo
- Minding the Gap
- Hale County this morning, this evening
- Of Fathers and sons
- RGB
Mejor corto documental
- Black Sheep
- A night at the garden
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- Period. End of Sentence.
Mejor cinematografía
- Cold War
- Roma
- The Favorite
- Never Look Away
- A Star is Born
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Black Panther
- Mary Queen of Scots
- The Favorite
Mejor edición fílmica
- BlackkKlansman
- Green Book
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favorite
- Vice
Mejor banda sonora
- Black Panther
- Isle of Dogs
- BlackkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor canción original
- All the Stars – Black Panther
- Shallow – A Star is Born
- I’ll Fight – RGB
- The place where lost things go – Mary Poppins Returns
- When a Cowboy trades his spurs for wings – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mejor diseño de producción
- Black Panther
- Mary Poppins Returns
- The Favorite
- Roma
- First Man
Mejor edición de sonido
- Black Panther
- A Quiet Place
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Roma
- First Man
Mejor mezcla de sonido
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapshody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star is Born
Mejor película animada
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
