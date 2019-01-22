La película Roma arrasó en las nominaciones para el Oscar
22/01/2019 - 16 Hs.

Por Redacción

La Academia de Hollywood anunció este martes los nominados al premio Oscar y la mexicana 'Roma' se llevó muchas nominaciones.

Nominaciones de la película Roma:

  • mejor película extranjera
  • mejor película
  • mejor director
  • actriz de reparto 
  • actriz principal

Todos los nominados al Oscar 2019:

Mejor película

  • Black Panther
  • BlackkKlansman
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favorite
  • A Star is Born
  • Vice

Mejor director

  • Spike Lee – BlackKlansman
  • Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
  • Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
  • Adam McKay – Vice
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favorite

Mejor actriz

  • Yalitzia Aparicio – Roma
  • Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
  • Glenn Close – The Wife
  • Olivia Colman – The Favorite
  • Melissa McCarthy -Can you ever forgive me?

Mejor actor

  • Christian Bale – Vice
  • Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
  • Willian Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
  • Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Amy adams, Vice
  • Marina de Tavira, Roma
  • Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Rachael Weiz, The Favorite

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Mahersha Ali – Green Book
  • Richard E. Grant – Can you Ever Forgive Me?
  • Adam Driver – BlackkKlansman
  • Sam Rockwell – Vice
  • Sam Elliot – A Star is Born

Mejor película extranjera

  • Roma – México
  • Capernaum – Lebanon
  • Cold War – Polonia
  • Never Look Away – Germany
  • Shoplifters – Japan

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • One Small Step
  • Late Afternoon
  • Weekends

Mejor documental

  • Free Solo
  • Minding the Gap
  • Hale County this morning, this evening
  • Of Fathers and sons
  • RGB

Mejor corto documental

  • Black Sheep
  • A night at the garden
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • Period. End of Sentence.

Mejor cinematografía

  • Cold War
  • Roma
  • The Favorite
  • Never Look Away
  • A Star is Born

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Black Panther
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • The Favorite

Mejor edición fílmica

  • BlackkKlansman
  • Green Book
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favorite
  • Vice

Mejor banda sonora

  • Black Panther
  • Isle of Dogs
  • BlackkKlansman
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor canción original

  • All the Stars – Black Panther
  • Shallow – A Star is Born
  • I’ll Fight – RGB
  • The place where lost things go – Mary Poppins Returns
  • When a Cowboy trades his spurs for wings – The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Black Panther
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • The Favorite
  • Roma
  • First Man

Mejor edición de sonido

  • Black Panther
  • A Quiet Place
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Roma
  • First Man

Mejor mezcla de sonido

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapshody
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • A Star is Born

Mejor película animada

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

 

