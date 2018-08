VIDEO | El tierno momento de un papá y su pequeña hija con leucemia

Today on Phee’s last day of chemo on her first round and Daddy came to visit. Little did we know he had some surprises for us. I mean honestly I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids. At 2 years old this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard. A nurse came in and was like a volunteer dropped these dresses off I grabbed Pheonix one I TOTALLY believed her but really Brett had brought it. Brett thank you for being just what our children need. Did I mention she really loves her daddy. https://www.gofundme.com/95yght-fighting-for-phoenix #childhoodcancersucks 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡