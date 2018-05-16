Videos impactantes: una apocalíptica tormenta atacó Nueva York y dejó varios muertos
La imponente ciudad estadounidense de Nueva York se vio hoy conmocionada por una apocalíptica tormenta que dejó como saldo, al menos cinco muertos y varios heridos.
Entre los fallecidos hay una niña de 11 años que descargaba cosas del auto de su madre cuando una fuerte ráfaga de viento cayó sobre el vehículo y terminó con la vida de la nena.
Otro de los muertos fue un hombre de Danbury, Connecticut al que también se le cayó un árbol sobre el vehículo.
Además de las muertes, cerca de medio millón de usuarios quedaron sin luz este miércoles en Pensilvania, Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut, mientras que en el sur de Massachusetts cayeron fuertes granizos.
A continuación te dejamos las imágenes y videos más impactantes de la tormenta
@FredScanner In front of Brewers Alley. pic.twitter.com/dd9pEfjswr— Bryan Chaney (@chainbucket) 16 de mayo de 2018
Dramatic footage of a partial construction site collapse in Brooklyn New York on Bedford Avenue due to high winds and in-coming tornado pic.twitter.com/Sl5Qj3ilt2— yolibp (@yoliboropark) 15 de mayo de 2018
Look at the size of this hail! Wow! It shattered windows, dented cars in this Columbia County neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Lvf97CyRVC— Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) 15 de mayo de 2018
Absolutely insane lightning tonight at the #WTC #worldtradecenter !! This was just a quick 4 second shot with the Nikon d850! #nyloveyou #abc7ny #fox5ny #nbc4ny #nypostnyc #nypost..#what_I_saw_in_Nyc #TopNewYorkPhoto #newyork_instagram #weekly_feature #pictures_of_newyork #ig_today #wildnewyork #nycprime_ladies #ig_nycity #nycprimeshot #newyork_world #loves_nyc #rsa_streetview #icapture_nyc #moodygrams #unlimitednewyork #nycgo #nikonnofilter #nikond850 #nikonloveny #cnn
Caught on camera: New York City skycam time-lapse of yesterday's storm moving in. pic.twitter.com/wYN3k0lI4K— WIBW (@wibw) 16 de mayo de 2018
This is like a painting to me. Soo happy with how it came out. Enjoy! (Taken with phone) #storm #weather #weatherchannel #nyc #newyork #manhattan #moodygrams #moodyimage #snaps_standard #invades🔑 #abc7ny #agameoftones #way2ill #illgrammers #artofvisuals #streetdreamsmag #justgoshoot #createcommune #heatercentral #fatalframes #shoot2kill #vscocam #vsco #instagood #exklusive_shot #exploreeverything #killeverygram #createexploretakeover #meistershots #urbanandstreet
Just one of several structure collapses in the city of Newburgh. No power downtown either. pic.twitter.com/398qweTRdR— Mark Lieb (@rocklandvideo) 15 de mayo de 2018
WOW.....how about a triple strike? Check out the slo-mo! Philadelphia was electric tonight as storms thundered across the DE River. Video thanks to @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/vFc6ZpF927— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) 16 de mayo de 2018
Videos impactantes: una apocalíptica tormenta atacó Nueva York y dejó varios muertos
La imponente ciudad estadounidense de Nueva York se vio hoy conmocionada por una apocalíptica tormenta que dejó como saldo, al menos cinco muertos y varios heridos.
Entre los fallecidos hay una niña de 11 años que descargaba cosas del auto de su madre cuando una fuerte ráfaga de viento cayó sobre el vehículo y terminó con la vida de la nena.
Otro de los muertos fue un hombre de Danbury, Connecticut al que también se le cayó un árbol sobre el vehículo.
Además de las muertes, cerca de medio millón de usuarios quedaron sin luz este miércoles en Pensilvania, Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut, mientras que en el sur de Massachusetts cayeron fuertes granizos.
A continuación te dejamos las imágenes y videos más impactantes de la tormenta
@FredScanner In front of Brewers Alley. pic.twitter.com/dd9pEfjswr— Bryan Chaney (@chainbucket) 16 de mayo de 2018
Dramatic footage of a partial construction site collapse in Brooklyn New York on Bedford Avenue due to high winds and in-coming tornado pic.twitter.com/Sl5Qj3ilt2— yolibp (@yoliboropark) 15 de mayo de 2018
Look at the size of this hail! Wow! It shattered windows, dented cars in this Columbia County neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Lvf97CyRVC— Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) 15 de mayo de 2018
Absolutely insane lightning tonight at the #WTC #worldtradecenter !! This was just a quick 4 second shot with the Nikon d850! #nyloveyou #abc7ny #fox5ny #nbc4ny #nypostnyc #nypost..#what_I_saw_in_Nyc #TopNewYorkPhoto #newyork_instagram #weekly_feature #pictures_of_newyork #ig_today #wildnewyork #nycprime_ladies #ig_nycity #nycprimeshot #newyork_world #loves_nyc #rsa_streetview #icapture_nyc #moodygrams #unlimitednewyork #nycgo #nikonnofilter #nikond850 #nikonloveny #cnn
Caught on camera: New York City skycam time-lapse of yesterday's storm moving in. pic.twitter.com/wYN3k0lI4K— WIBW (@wibw) 16 de mayo de 2018
This is like a painting to me. Soo happy with how it came out. Enjoy! (Taken with phone) #storm #weather #weatherchannel #nyc #newyork #manhattan #moodygrams #moodyimage #snaps_standard #invades🔑 #abc7ny #agameoftones #way2ill #illgrammers #artofvisuals #streetdreamsmag #justgoshoot #createcommune #heatercentral #fatalframes #shoot2kill #vscocam #vsco #instagood #exklusive_shot #exploreeverything #killeverygram #createexploretakeover #meistershots #urbanandstreet
Just one of several structure collapses in the city of Newburgh. No power downtown either. pic.twitter.com/398qweTRdR— Mark Lieb (@rocklandvideo) 15 de mayo de 2018
WOW.....how about a triple strike? Check out the slo-mo! Philadelphia was electric tonight as storms thundered across the DE River. Video thanks to @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/vFc6ZpF927— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) 16 de mayo de 2018