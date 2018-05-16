Videos impactantes: una apocalíptica tormenta atacó Nueva York y dejó varios muertos
imagen

imagen

23.82

24.87

16/05/2018 - 18 Hs.

 imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen
imagen

DOLAR COMPRA: $23.82 | VENTA: $24.87 16/05/2018 - 18 Hs.

Cargando...

Videos impactantes: una apocalíptica tormenta atacó Nueva York y dejó varios muertos

Videos impactantes: una apocalíptica tormenta atacó Nueva York y dejó varios muertos
Por Redacción
Quizás te interese...
Pablo Ruiz ahora suena a reggaetón
La Bóvedas de Uspallata bajo la protección de la UNESCO
Trató de envenenar a sus tres hijos como si fueran ratas

La imponente ciudad estadounidense de Nueva York se vio hoy conmocionada por una apocalíptica tormenta que dejó como saldo, al menos cinco muertos y varios heridos.

Entre los fallecidos hay una niña de 11 años que descargaba cosas del auto de su madre cuando una fuerte ráfaga de viento cayó sobre el vehículo y terminó con la vida de la nena.

Otro de los muertos fue un hombre de Danbury, Connecticut al que también se le cayó un árbol sobre el vehículo.

Además de las muertes, cerca de medio millón de usuarios quedaron sin luz este miércoles en Pensilvania, Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut, mientras que en el sur de Massachusetts cayeron fuertes granizos.

A continuación te dejamos las imágenes y videos más impactantes de la tormenta

 

Compartir en facebook
Compartir en twitter
Internacionales Nueva YorkEstados UnidosTormenta
imagen

Maduro: "No me importa para nada la opinión de la élite europea"

Un grupo de expertos explicó la desaparición del MH370

Videos impactantes: una apocalíptica tormenta atacó Nueva York y dejó varios muertos

La imponente ciudad estadounidense de Nueva York se vio hoy conmocionada por una apocalíptica tormenta que dejó como saldo, al menos cinco muertos y varios heridos.

Entre los fallecidos hay una niña de 11 años que descargaba cosas del auto de su madre cuando una fuerte ráfaga de viento cayó sobre el vehículo y terminó con la vida de la nena.

Otro de los muertos fue un hombre de Danbury, Connecticut al que también se le cayó un árbol sobre el vehículo.

Además de las muertes, cerca de medio millón de usuarios quedaron sin luz este miércoles en Pensilvania, Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut, mientras que en el sur de Massachusetts cayeron fuertes granizos.

A continuación te dejamos las imágenes y videos más impactantes de la tormenta

 

Descargate nuestra App!

imagen imagen
imagen imagen
Login