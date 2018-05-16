Videos impactantes: una apocalíptica tormenta atacó Nueva York y dejó varios muertos

COMPARTIDOS: 0

La imponente ciudad estadounidense de Nueva York se vio hoy conmocionada por una apocalíptica tormenta que dejó como saldo, al menos cinco muertos y varios heridos.

Entre los fallecidos hay una niña de 11 años que descargaba cosas del auto de su madre cuando una fuerte ráfaga de viento cayó sobre el vehículo y terminó con la vida de la nena.

Otro de los muertos fue un hombre de Danbury, Connecticut al que también se le cayó un árbol sobre el vehículo.

Además de las muertes, cerca de medio millón de usuarios quedaron sin luz este miércoles en Pensilvania, Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Connecticut, mientras que en el sur de Massachusetts cayeron fuertes granizos.

A continuación te dejamos las imágenes y videos más impactantes de la tormenta

Dramatic footage of a partial construction site collapse in Brooklyn New York on Bedford Avenue due to high winds and in-coming tornado pic.twitter.com/Sl5Qj3ilt2 — yolibp (@yoliboropark) 15 de mayo de 2018

Look at the size of this hail! Wow! It shattered windows, dented cars in this Columbia County neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Lvf97CyRVC — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) 15 de mayo de 2018

Just one of several structure collapses in the city of Newburgh. No power downtown either. pic.twitter.com/398qweTRdR — Mark Lieb (@rocklandvideo) 15 de mayo de 2018