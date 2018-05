VIDEO VIRAL: Un perro salva a su compañero de aventuras cuando estaba ahogándose

So Remus and Smokey got a little rambunctious. Smokey can swim just not well ( as video shows ) watch video all the way to end.Jay recorded this off our security camera when he saw Smokey all wet ! Remus May be a crazy pup but he’s got a heart of gold !! My hero. Please no back lash jay was in house for few minutes and they must have come thru fence. They play around pool all the time with no incidence. (For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com)